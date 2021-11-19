Advertisement

Early copy of the US Constitution sells for $41 million

By CNN
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:18 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the oldest surviving copies of the United States Constitution has a new owner.

Sotheby’s says it sold at an auction for $41 million Thursday.

The company says it was printed in 1787 for delegates of the Constitutional Convention and Continental Congress.

They had been drafting the document and their printers created 500 copies of the final, official edition.

Only a few are left and this copy is the only one with a private owner.

A group of cryptocurrency investors had pooled $40 million in an unsuccessful bid for the document.

Sotheby’s had expected to get up to $20 million for the copy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
FBI raids homes of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Lauren Boebert’s former campaign manager
Police outside the home
One person is in the hospital, after overnight stabbing
Grand Junction Police Department
Road rage incident results in shots fired
Pedestrian injured in car crash near St. Mary’s on Tuesday night.
Pedestrian injured in car crash near St. Mary’s
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery

Latest News

An early copy of the United States Constitution sold for $41 million.
Early copy of US Constitution sells for $41 million
Street in which kidnapping took place
Montrose Police Department investigating kidnapping case
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
House moves toward OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill
Used cooking oil recycling container
Used cooking oil recycling program in Grand Junction