Downtown Tree Lighting this Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Christmas cheer will take over Grand Junction Downtown this Saturday for the annual Tree Lighting.

The Tree Lighting is back after its absence last year due to the pandemic. The lighting will take place this Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.

At Fourth Street and Main, a local CMU group will play music, the tree lighting, and Santa Claus will visit from the North Pole to collect lists.

“I just wanted to mention all the little kids should bring their Christmas list. Once Santa lights the tree, he will come down and visit with the kids to about 7 o’clock,” said Rykel Menor, event coordinator.

Parking will be located at 4th and Colorado or 4th and Rue, or anywhere on the Main Street will also be available.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.