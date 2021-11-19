Advertisement

Downtown Tree Lighting this Saturday

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:40 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Christmas cheer will take over Grand Junction Downtown this Saturday for the annual Tree Lighting.

The Tree Lighting is back after its absence last year due to the pandemic. The lighting will take place this Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.

At Fourth Street and Main, a local CMU group will play music, the tree lighting, and Santa Claus will visit from the North Pole to collect lists.

“I just wanted to mention all the little kids should bring their Christmas list. Once Santa lights the tree, he will come down and visit with the kids to about 7 o’clock,” said Rykel Menor, event coordinator.

Parking will be located at 4th and Colorado or 4th and Rue, or anywhere on the Main Street will also be available.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
FBI raids homes of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Lauren Boebert’s former campaign manager
Police outside the home
One person is in the hospital, after overnight stabbing
Grand Junction Police Department
Road rage incident results in shots fired
Pedestrian injured in car crash near St. Mary’s on Tuesday night.
Pedestrian injured in car crash near St. Mary’s
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery

Latest News

Bookcliff Family Dental gives Check to Mesa County Partners
Bookcliff Family Dental gives Check to Mesa County Partners
Downtown Tree Lighting this Saturday
Downtown Tree Lighting this Saturday
The Salvation Army is Ready for Thanksgiving
The Salvation Army is Ready for Thanksgiving
Hope West Recognizes Children's Grief Day
Hope West Recognizes Children's Grief Day
Native American Mascot Debate
Native American Mascot Debate