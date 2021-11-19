Advertisement

Colorado is joining multistate investigation into allegations against Facebook

By (Adam Woodbrey)
Nov. 19, 2021
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Colorado State Attorney General, Phil Weiser is announcing the state is joining a multistate investigation into claims made suggesting Facebook’s company practices willfully harmed children.

This stems from information recently surfaced, related to Facebook’s internal research on it’s alleged impact of the platform on children.

The allegations claim that the company for years knew of potential risks that came with it’s products, namely Instagram. The allegations claim the platform increased risks of physical and mental health problems in young people, including depression, eating disorders and even suicide and alleges the company did nothing about it.

“The rise in importance of social media platforms in our lives demands public policy attention and law enforcement oversight,” Attorney General Weiser stated. “Our department is intensely focused on how we best protect kids, addressing rising teenage suicide and mental health concerns. A key part of that work is overseeing the conduct of social media platforms and ensuring that they are not harming our kids in violation of the law.”

In the past, Attorney General Weiser called on Congress to take action when it comes to regulating the conduct of social media platforms.

