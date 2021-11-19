Bookcliff Family Dental presents check to Mesa County Partners

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Earlier on Wednesday, Bookcliff Family Dental presented their fourth-quarter check worth $2,077.

Bookcliff Family Dental presents quarterly checks to local nonprofit organizations in town.

During each quarter, they add up the total number of new patients that they see. Then, for every new patient, they will donate $5 to a local nonprofit organization.

Previous quarterly checks that Bookcliff Family Dental donated included the Veterans Arts Center and Casa Mesa County.

“Mesa County Partners organization is an awesome organization that really helps our youth and helps get at risk youth into situations that they have a positive mentor,” said Ryan Helgerson, Owner, and Dentist of Bookcliff Family Dental.

Mesa County Partners does not have any plans at the moment to use the money. However, they stated that the funds would be used for a future project when it arises.

