SummitWest Care is awarded two grants

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - SummitWest Care is getting two grants to help take care of the people who need to stay home.

SummitWest Care received a $20,000 grant from Telligen Community Initiative and a $25,000 grant from the Rocky Mountain Health Foundation to help maintain their Telehealth and Remote Patient Program.

It helps members who live in rural areas or those who are vulnerable. The program gained traction in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds will expand service and equipment, including a tablet with Blue-tooth monitoring devices such as a blood pressure cuff and monitor, scale, thermometer, pulse oximeter, and thermometer.

The CEO, Charleen Raaum, says the program has been very successful.

We had a 90-year-old patient that- very frail coming out of the hospital. We were able to engage her in telehealth. She loved the equipment. It really helped her to heal. We were able to reassure her with the biometrics. We were able to monitor her, and it was overall a successful deployment of the program,” said Raaum.

The devices send real-time results to the nurses at SummitWest Care. In addition, the clients can also take daily symptom surveys, message the care team, and get medication reminders.

