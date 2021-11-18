Road rage incident results in shots fired

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday, Nov. 13 around 5:30 p.m., the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the 2700 block of Highway 50 for a report of a road rage incident which resulted in a gun being brandished and shots being fired.

The GJPD reports no one was injured.

Preston Burbaker was arrested in correlation to the incident and was taken to the Mesa County Detention Facility. He is facing charges of felony menacing, reckless endangerment, and prohibited use of a weapon.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.