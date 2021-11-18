Advertisement

Montrose police recruiting open house

Sign showing the newest police building in Montrose that will be an expansion to the currently...
Sign showing the newest police building in Montrose that will be an expansion to the currently existing structure.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:55 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Montrose Police Department will be holding an open house this Saturday from 10 am - 4 pm.

The Montrose Police Department is currently working on a new police building built around the current one.

Once this new building is complete, this will make for more expansion for the department. This new building will have a completion date set for 2022.

The open house that will be this Saturday will be free and open to the community. Anyone can come to look around or apply for a job.

The Montrose Police Department will be hiring 20 clients interested in working for the department.

The main focus is hiring more customer service representatives to help out with a civilian report. However, other positions will be available.

If you plan on attending the event in hopes of a job opportunity, Chris Velasquez, Montrose Police Department Sergeant, states to treat it like a job fair and bring your resume.

Interviews will be on the spot, which will be part of two interviews. The first one will be at the event itself, with the second happening sometime after the event has concluded or in the coming days.

The event will feature different police equipment, drones, robots, and more held at the Montrose Event Center.

