Advertisement

Debate over Native American mascots continues

Central High School to change Native American mascot
Central High School to change Native American mascot
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:31 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The mascot debate continues, as Colorado’s new state law requires the elimination of Native American logos. Supporters of this change say Native American logos are offensive. However, one group, The Native American Guardians Association ( NAGA ), says removing the mascots is like erasing their heritage.

“All other cultures are able to remain culturally relevant,” Tony Henson, the president of NAGA explains. “Native Americans are the smallest minority in the nation and respectful use of these names and images have been around for decades so if you take these away there’s going to be virtually no remembrance of native peoples.” He goes on to say he believes this is a modern day Indian removal and as long as the Native American logo is used respectfully he fully supports its use. Derogatory terms such as “redskins’ and “savages” are unacceptable, but, respectful images such as warriors and braves are welcome.

The National Congress of American Indians, an advocacy group against the mascots, does not see it that way. In a statement released by the group they say, “We are not mascots, and we will not tolerate being treated as such. SB21-116 represents an important and necessary first step towards creating an inclusive and equitable learning environment for all students in Colorado.”

NAGA has since filled an emergency lawsuit to try and stop this law. According to them the law should differentiate between what is respectful and what is not, rather than saying all logos are bad. A judge is set to have a ruling by the end of November.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
FBI raids homes of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Lauren Boebert’s former campaign manager
Police outside the home
One person is in the hospital, after overnight stabbing
Grand Junction Police Department
Road rage incident results in shots fired
Pedestrian injured in car crash near St. Mary’s on Tuesday night.
Pedestrian injured in car crash near St. Mary’s
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery

Latest News

HopeWest Logo
HopeWest honors Children’s Grief Day
The Mesa County Elections Office announces the certification of the 2021 elections results.
2021 Mesa County elections results declared officially certified
The City of Grand Junction and Mesa County are moving forward to improve access to I-70 between...
County approves next steps for 29 Road and I-70 Interchange
SummitWest Care
SummitWest Care is awarded two grants