2021 Mesa County elections results declared officially certified

Results are now official.
The Mesa County Elections Office announces the certification of the 2021 elections results.
The Mesa County Elections Office announces the certification of the 2021 elections results.
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Elections Office has announced that the 2021 Election Results are now official. This announcement comes after the politically appointed canvass board convening, reviewing the election office’s records, and certifying the election results.

“I am very pleased with the record turnout for this Coordinated Election,” said Wayne Williams, Designated Election Official. “There is nothing more satisfying than to see so many Mesa County Citizens exercising their right to vote.”

The elections office does further say they will still send the ballots through Clear Ballot, conduct a full hand count, and post the images online.

For more information on the Colorado Risk Limiting Audit requirement, visit the Secretary of State’s website: sos.state.co.us.

