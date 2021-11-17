United States Postal Service gearing up for busiest time of the year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Postal Service distribution center in Grand Junction is gearing up for the Christmas season and the increased letter and shipping volumes that come with it.

The USPS nationally expects to see twelve billion packages and letters from Thanksgiving to New Years Day, and is hiring in Grand Junction to make sure it can meet demand in the area.

James Boxrud, spokesman for the USPS, explained more on steps the service is taking to prepare for the busy Christmas season. “Christmas will be here before you know it. And the United States Postal Service is ready. Unlike any other year, we’ve been preparing, and we are ready. We’ve installed over a hundred package sorting machines across the nation. We’ve streamlined our networks, and we’ve hired thousands of people, just to be prepared for our peak season.”

According to the USPS, letter volumes at the Grand Junction distribution center are expected to double. Aaron Kauti, who works at the center, explained that, “So right now as it sits we usually do 50 to 60,000 letters a night that get canceled. During peak season we’ll be reaching easily over 100,000.” Daily parcel volumes can go from five to six thousand upwards to fifteen to 30,000.

Boxrud also gave greater detail on recent changes that seek to make the service more financially sustainable. According to him, “We’ve heard a lot about, ‘Oh, the mail’s slowing down.’ Well, the only thing that’s slowing down a little bit is our letter mail, first class letter mail, and that’s only about 40% of that letter mail. It’s part of the ten-year Delivering for America Plan, where the postal service is going from air transportation moving into ground transportation which is more affordable, and it’s also more reliable for us.” The last year the service recorded a profit was in 2006.

The post office is also saying that it makes sure any letters to Santa Claus get sent in the right direction as well.

For more information on job openings at the USPS Grand Junction distribution center, and other locations, click here.

