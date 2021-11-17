Advertisement

Semitruck crushes car, driver survives with minor injuries

Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind...
Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind and folded in half before the semitruck came to a stop on top of the car.(Trooper Rocky Oliphant)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:13 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (Gray News) – The driver of a car flattened by a semitruck on a bridge in Washington state Tuesday afternoon managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to troopers.

Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind and folded in half before the semitruck came to a stop on top of the car.

“There’s really not a word to describe this collision,” Oliphant said in a Tweet. “In my 14-year career, I have never seen anything like it.”

Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind...
Trooper Rocky Oliphant with Washington State Patrol said a Nissan Altima was hit from behind and folded in half before the semitruck came to a stop on top of the car.(Trooper Rocky Oliphant)

All lanes of the bridge were closed while crews worked to get the semitruck off the car.

Oliphant said traffic was causing the bridge to move, making the semitruck unstable. Eventually, a tow was able to lift the front end of the semi and lanes were re-opened to traffic.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Nissan Altimas have an overall 5-star safety rating on models made after 2012.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office located in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters alleges election integrity issues, nonpartisan expert says evidence is not there
Mesa County Public Health vaccine line
Mesa County Public Health Covid-19 contact tracing and case investigation
Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding
A vehicle ran a stop sign at Orchard and 28 1/2 Rd
Crash injures two, damages home
Recently, some local agencies have been forced to even drop clients that they can not care for...
Staffing shortages forces home health to drop clients

Latest News

According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.
Drug overdoses now surpass deaths from car crashes, guns and even flu and pneumonia. The total...
US overdose deaths topped 100,000 in one year, officials say
FILE - In this February 1964 photo, Henry Montgomery, flanked by two deputies, awaits the...
Parole granted to inmate who was key in Supreme Court’s juvenile life sentence debate
Under the new initiative, the Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; US offering investment to boost vaccine capacity