Red Kettle campaign kicks off November 20th

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - All is quiet in front of grocery and retail stores across the Grand Valley now, but you’ll soon hear the sound of the bells of the holiday season.

On Saturday November 20, the Salvation Army of Grand Junction kicks off their annual Red Kettle campaign in the J.C. Penny wing of Mesa Mall. The public is invited to attend the celebration.

The Messiah Lutheran Kids Choir will perform and help usher in the holiday season.

