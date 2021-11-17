Advertisement

Red Kettle campaign kicks off November 20th

The public is invited to Mesa Mall to kick off annual bell ringing campaign.
By Bernie Lange
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:50 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - All is quiet in front of grocery and retail stores across the Grand Valley now, but you’ll soon hear the sound of the bells of the holiday season.

On Saturday November 20, the Salvation Army of Grand Junction kicks off their annual Red Kettle campaign in the J.C. Penny wing of Mesa Mall. The public is invited to attend the celebration.

The Messiah Lutheran Kids Choir will perform and help usher in the holiday season.

