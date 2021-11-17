Advertisement

Pedestrian injured in car crash near St. Mary’s

A female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night.
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Tuesday at 5:52 p.m., the Grand Junction Police Department received a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. The crash occurred on the intersection of 7th St. and Bookcliff Avenue near St. Mary’s, involving a female pedestrian and a male driver.

Upon arrival, officers found the female pedestrian bleeding and with a hip injury. Her current physical state is unknown.

According to the GJPD, the male driver was taken to the hospital for a blood-draw, due to suspicion of being intoxicated. At this time, it is not confirmed if he has been charged.

This article will be updated once more information is available.

