Advertisement

It’s Colorado Recycles Week!

By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:12 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado recycles week kicked off Monday the 15th with the annual State of Recycling and Composting report in Colorado.

The report said only 15% of Colorado households recycle, highlighting that Colorado is not on track to meet statewide goals. However, the City of Grand Junction came out a little over that at 23%. We spoke with our local recycling center, Curbside Recycling Indefinitely, about the benefits of recycling and how important education is.

”It’s really good for our environment,” said GJCRI Administrative Manager Annalisa Pearson-Wallis. “It’s good use of material, so its not getting wasted going into the ground. It also is very good for the economy. Hundreds of jobs in the Grand Valley are in the recycling industry. There’s so many benefits & good arguments. But people need to really get into the habit of recycling. I think it’s easy not to. It’s a little more of an effort to recycle. But it is worth the effort.”

Some trends this recycling center has seen are an increase in plastic and cardboard since the pandemic began, and a decrease in paper. The biggest challenge faced is the increase in contamination related to the pandemic. As people have been trying to recycle used masks and gloves.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office located in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters alleges election integrity issues, nonpartisan expert says evidence is not there
Law enforcement officials survey the scene of a shooting in which six teenagers were injured in...
6 teenagers injured in drive-by shooting near Colorado high school
Mesa County Public Health vaccine line
Mesa County Public Health Covid-19 contact tracing and case investigation
Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding
JRs Carriage
Western Slope resident explains how to respond to livestock crossings on the road

Latest News

The public is invited to Mesa Mall to kick off annual bell ringing campaign.
Red Kettle campaign kicks off November 20th
Construction on Stocker Stadium bleachers has begun.
Crews begin work on Stocker Stadium bleachers
Child COVID vaccinations
November COVID clinics held in Garfield County
A nonprofit organization is helping pet owners facing challenges get access to free medical...
Free pet care clinic for the homeless