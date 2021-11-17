It’s Colorado Recycles Week!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado recycles week kicked off Monday the 15th with the annual State of Recycling and Composting report in Colorado.

The report said only 15% of Colorado households recycle, highlighting that Colorado is not on track to meet statewide goals. However, the City of Grand Junction came out a little over that at 23%. We spoke with our local recycling center, Curbside Recycling Indefinitely, about the benefits of recycling and how important education is.

”It’s really good for our environment,” said GJCRI Administrative Manager Annalisa Pearson-Wallis. “It’s good use of material, so its not getting wasted going into the ground. It also is very good for the economy. Hundreds of jobs in the Grand Valley are in the recycling industry. There’s so many benefits & good arguments. But people need to really get into the habit of recycling. I think it’s easy not to. It’s a little more of an effort to recycle. But it is worth the effort.”

Some trends this recycling center has seen are an increase in plastic and cardboard since the pandemic began, and a decrease in paper. The biggest challenge faced is the increase in contamination related to the pandemic. As people have been trying to recycle used masks and gloves.

