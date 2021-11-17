Advertisement

FCI Constructors, Inc. awarded contract to build new Grand Junction High School

The Mesa County Valley District 51 Board of Education made the decision at a Tuesday meeting
Grand Junction High School's current building is set to be replaced.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Valley District 51 Board of Education awarded FCI Constructors, Inc. with the contract to rebuild Grand Junction High School.

The board adopted the decision during a meeting on Monday evening. Board Directors shared that FCI Constructors has a good track record with the district, and said the same about Shaw Construction, another Grand Junction-based firm. However, the board explained that it thought FCI Constructors was the best fit for this specific job. The board also explained that they moved forward with awarding the contract so as to not fall further behind in the construction of the school.

According to Board of Education District A Director Doug Levinson, ”Part of this work, this sense of urgency of time is, understand, we’re behind already because we were delayed for quite a few months back in the spring when we were doing the forensic study of trying to save the old gym.”

Mesa Co. voters approved a bond to rebuild Grand Junction High School in the November 2 election of this year. The Board of Education wanted to replace the building because of foundation issues, among other reasons.

