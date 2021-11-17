Crews begin work on Stocker Stadium bleachers
Traffic is down to a single lane headed north by the stadium.
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:24 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Work has begun on the western bleachers at Stocker Stadium.
Crews have sectioned off the right lane to utilize it as a landing zone for the removal and installation of the new bleachers. Traffic is down to a single lane headed north beginning by the entrance of Lincoln Park to the traffic light at North Avenue and 12th St.
