Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old Lilly Ingalsbe
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Lilly Ingalsbe early Wednesday morning.
She is 5′2,” 111 lbs. with brown eyes, and red/auburn hair.
Lilly is wearing a red button up flannel shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and an orange backpack. She may also be wearing black glasses.
She was last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday walking to Countryside Park in Westminster, Colo. (Pictured below).
If seen call 911 or the Westminster Police Department at (303) 658-4360.
