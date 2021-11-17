Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old Lilly Ingalsbe

She is 5′2,” 111 lbs. with brown eyes, and red/auburn hair.
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Lilly Ingalsbe early Wednesday morning.

She is 5′2,” 111 lbs. with brown eyes, and red/auburn hair.

Lilly is wearing a red button up flannel shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and an orange backpack. She may also be wearing black glasses.

She was last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday walking to Countryside Park in Westminster, Colo. (Pictured below).

If seen call 911 or the Westminster Police Department at (303) 658-4360.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Lilly Ingalsbe.
An Amber Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Lilly Ingalsbe.(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office located in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters alleges election integrity issues, nonpartisan expert says evidence is not there
Police outside the home
One person is in the hospital, after overnight stabbing
Mesa County Public Health vaccine line
Mesa County Public Health Covid-19 contact tracing and case investigation
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery
Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding

Latest News

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
FBI raids homes of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Lauren Boebert’s former campaign manager
The public is invited to Mesa Mall to kick off annual bell ringing campaign.
Red Kettle campaign kicks off November 20th
Air tanker reportedly crashes near Estes Park
Air tanker wreckage found near Estes Park; pilot deceased
Police outside the home
One person is in the hospital, after overnight stabbing