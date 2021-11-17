Air tanker wreckage found near Estes Park; pilot deceased

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The pilot and only occupant of a single engine air tanker that crashed has been found dead, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 9:49 p.m., the plane crash site was located near the south end of Hermit Park. The air tanker was fighting the Kruger Rock Fire near Estes Park, Colorado.

The wind fueled fire near Estes Park that started Tuesday morning after high winds may have downed power lines.

According to KUSA in Denver, the flight was believed to be the first time in the US a fixed-wing plane was used to fight a wildfire at night using night-vision goggles.

KUSA in Denver reports is owned by CO Fire Aviation.

Meanwhile, the fire has burned about 133 acres. Its about 15 percent contained. No structures have been lost.

