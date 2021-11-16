Rockfall work completed on CO 133 McClure Pass

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor Geovert have completed their project of mitigating the risk of rockfall along the Colorado Highway 133 between McClure Pass summit and Carbondale.

CO 133 McClure Pass Project (Colorado Department of Transportation)

Work began on April 19 with an anticipated completion date of late Oct., which was successfully met. Crews reset barriers and removed work equipment and materials in early Nov.

Work on the pass included rock scaling and stabilization, rock excavation and blasting, rockfall wire mesh installation, construction of a rockfall catchment structure, and implementing erosion control and localized highway repair.

CDOT crews will continue to do maintenance work on the pass, including debris removal until winter weather arrives. During this time, motorists should expect single-lane closures, resulting in minor travel impacts.

For more information about the project, please visit codot.gov.

