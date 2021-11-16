Advertisement

Rockfall work completed on CO 133 McClure Pass

Motorists may still encounter single-lane closures due to debris removal.
CO 133 McClure Pass Project
CO 133 McClure Pass Project(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:55 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor Geovert have completed their project of mitigating the risk of rockfall along the Colorado Highway 133 between McClure Pass summit and Carbondale.

CO 133 McClure Pass Project
CO 133 McClure Pass Project(Colorado Department of Transportation)

Work began on April 19 with an anticipated completion date of late Oct., which was successfully met. Crews reset barriers and removed work equipment and materials in early Nov.

Work on the pass included rock scaling and stabilization, rock excavation and blasting, rockfall wire mesh installation, construction of a rockfall catchment structure, and implementing erosion control and localized highway repair.

CDOT crews will continue to do maintenance work on the pass, including debris removal until winter weather arrives. During this time, motorists should expect single-lane closures, resulting in minor travel impacts.

For more information about the project, please visit codot.gov.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Middle School
West Middle School Controversy
JRs Carriage
Western Slope resident explains how to respond to livestock crossings on the road
Law enforcement officials survey the scene of a shooting in which six teenagers were injured in...
6 teenagers injured in drive-by shooting near Colorado high school
Winery
New winery opens in Palisade
Students are shown participating in the challenge, which included four different categories of...
First Lego League Challenge held at Fruita Monument High School

Latest News

Montrose Police Department to host recruiting open house
Montrose Police Department to host recruitment event
Google Maps: Water break at 437 Pitkin Avenue
Water break at Pitkin Avenue, north lane closed
Delta Health nationally recognized with an "A" Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade
Delta Health receives “A” safety grade from the Leapfrog Group
Bureau of Land Management seeks public input on proposed recreation changes along the Gunnison...
Bureau of Land Management seeks public input on proposed recreation changes along the Gunnison River.