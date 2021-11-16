Advertisement

New Covid testing site at Longs Family Park

By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Central High School COVIDCheck Colorado testing site has been relocated to Long Family Memorial Park. Monday was the first day of testing at the new site, is set to operate through March 2022.

If you are being tested at any COVIDCheck location they ask that you please do not eat, drink, smoke, chew gum, or use nasal sprays 30 minutes prior to your appointment as it may result in a false negative or false positive.

The hours are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

