New Covid testing site at Long Family Memorial Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Central High School COVIDCheck Colorado testing site has been relocated to Long Family Memorial Park. Monday was the first day of testing at the new site. The site is set to operate through March 2022.

If you are being tested at any COVIDCheck location, they ask that you please do not eat, drink, smoke, chew gum, or use nasal sprays 30 minutes prior to your appointment as it may result in a false negative or false positive.

Hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

