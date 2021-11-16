Mesa County Public Health Covid-19 contact tracing & case investigation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Covid case investigation team at Mesa County Public Health continues to grow. This as the number of cases in the county keeps climbing.

With the rising case count in Mesa County, the health department’s case investigation team has had to make some changes to keep up. Including the way they contact some of those who test positive and go forward with their contact tracing. We asked the health department about the challenges they’ve experienced.

“I think one of the biggest challenges our case investigators come across is hearing back from community members,” said Mesa County Public Health Spokesperson Stefany Busch. “We know sometimes not everyone has a moment for a call or fill out an online form, but we want to stress to community members that it’s really crucial in mitigating the spread of Covid-19 in our community which really benefits everyone.”

With the growing case load over the last few months, Mesa County Public Health case investigation team has had to adjust how they do contact tracing. In the past, they would contact people who test positive by phone, or by certified mail with the person’s private health information. But now due to the volume, they cannot always get to everyone. So they have started sending general letters to those who test positive by regular mail. The letters do not have any personal information in them until after the person completes a survey.

“In order to reach out to everyone, we changed it,” said case investigation Supervisor Mikaela Koller. “Everyone will get the same letter with the opportunity to fill out an online case investigation form. So sometimes we’ll have people who call & want to have a case investigation done but we don’t have time every day.”

Another change is the survey that is sent to the person who tests positive. It used to be done only by phone. Now there is an option to complete it online so the investigators can get to everyone. Once the form has been submitted, the case investigators begin the contact tracing.

“Now with how large our case loads are, we unfortunately can’t make that phone call to everyone,” said Koller. “So individuals who have been on our list of cases for a few days & it doesn’t look like we’re going to be able to get to them in order to provide them with that information on how to prevent spread & stay safe in isolation a little sooner, we send them a letter that has the online case investigation form so we can still get that information.”

The health department says the biggest challenge with this is people who test positive not getting back to them. They believe it’s due to hesitancy giving this information. Or being unfamiliar with the return address or incoming phone number. So the health department encourages people to call back if they reach out.

The health department also says it is still crucial that people cooperate during the case investigation so they can get to the next step which is contact tracing.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.