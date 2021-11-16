Advertisement

Harmony Acres ads new building to facility

Sunny at Harmony Acres
Sunny at Harmony Acres(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:17 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Harmony Acres, which offers equestrian therapy, has added a new building to its facility to accommodate a growing need.

Over the weekend Harmony Acres hosted an open house & ribbon cutting for their new building addition. The building has indoor wheelchair accessible bathrooms, a space for intakes, staff offices, and an area for family to wait while clients are receiving services.

”We have been steadily growing since we opened our barn doors a while ago,” said Harmony Acres Co-Founder & Program Director Morgan Kareus. “We’ve been in this current property for about 3.5 years & to be honest all of our programs were increasing in clients & word of mouth & unfortunately our facilities could not keep up.”

As the need steadily continues to grow throughout the community, this new space will greatly help accommodate additional people.

”This is an addition to Harmony Acres that has handicapped accessible space, bathrooms, warm running water for washing hands,” said Kareus. “And a staff room, a staff lounge. It’s really going to help us grow & serve more people in the future.”

