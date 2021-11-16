Advertisement

Google Cloud outage reported, impacting other apps

Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.
Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:30 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.

Google Cloud is reporting issues, Google reported on its status dashboard.

The engineering team at Google Cloud is investigating the outage and said the issue is partially resolved.

But customers may encounter 404 errors when accessing web pages.

Downdetector was detecting a lot of issues across the internet with apps that rely on Google Cloud, including Snapchat, Nest, Spotify, Discord and, of course, Google.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials survey the scene of a shooting in which six teenagers were injured in...
6 teenagers injured in drive-by shooting near Colorado high school
JRs Carriage
Western Slope resident explains how to respond to livestock crossings on the road
Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding
West Middle School
West Middle School Controversy
Mesa County Public Health vaccine line
Mesa County Public Health Covid-19 contact tracing & case investigation

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Lottery may determine whether federal vaccine mandate is thrown out
Judge Timothy Walmsley said Monday he will not single out individuals in the stands during the...
Judge responds to defense's objections to Jesse Jackson's presence
The FBI asked for information on "John Doe 45," an unknown man who may have information on a...
FBI searches for ‘John Doe 45′ in child exploitation investigation
In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
Jury begins deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial