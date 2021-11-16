Free pet care clinic for the homeless

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - For a lot of men and women experiencing homelessness, it’s them and their pets against the world. A nonprofit organization is helping pet owners facing challenges get access to free medical care and necessities for their pets.

“Pets are an important support system for everyone but especially for those experiencing hardship.” Says Dr. Cathlin Craver, the team Lead for the Grand Junction chapter. “It’s important that they have their pets as a source of companionship, loyalty, and even protection. So providing preventive care for those pets will keep the pets healthy and in turn keep their owners healthy as well.”

The Street Dog Coalition is a national organization that provides free veterinary and pet-related services to pets of people experiencing or at risk of homelessness across the United States. In Grand Junction, they have provided free services to 63 dogs and 4 cats since March of this year. This clinic is held once a month and typically they will treat 10 pets a day.

Street dog coalition noticed an immediate need to support the community during the 2020 pandemic, and wanted to ensure that companions for the homeless were also being taken care of.

In addition to vaccines they connect people and their pets with additional supplies.

