Crash injures two, damages home

By (Bernie Lange)
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A couple of cars were involved in a collision with a house Monday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at 28 and a Half and Orchard.

A Camaro was traveling northbound on 28 and 1/2 Road when it ran a stop sign and hit an SUV. The car then traveled into a recreational trailer which then hit a house. The driver of the Camaro was taken to the hospital. The driver of the SUV was also take to be checked out. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Police found several bottles of alcohol in the car. Speed and alcohol are being investigated in the crash.

