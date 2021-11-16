Advertisement

Changes to city council district lines in Grand Junction possible

Grand Junction City Council discussed the matter at a Monday evening workshop
Grand Junction City Hall, located on Rood Ave.
Grand Junction City Hall, located on Rood Ave.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:40 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction City Council is looking at possibly modifying city council district lines now that the 2020 Census has been released. Right now, three options are on the table.

Option 1 would keep current district lines the same. Option 2 would change current lines to a certain extent. Option 3 would bring more significant changes to city district lines.

It is up to city council to decide how to go forward. City Clerk Wanda Winkelmann gave a presentation to the council during a workshop on Monday evening. She shared more on how officials approach this process every time new census results come in. According to her, ”So as a result of the 2020 Census we need to look at the populations in each of our city’s five districts. So, Grand Junction has a population of about 65,000, so we need to make sure each of our districts has about 13,000 in each of them.”

State law requires district maps be decided 30 days before an election. The city, however, is looking at getting them figured out about a year before any city council candidates would start circulating petitions to run, according to Winkelmann.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Middle School
West Middle School Controversy
Limited lunch menu
Fruitvale school temporarily changing to limited lunch menu due to staffing shortage
Winery
New winery opens in Palisade
JRs Carriage
Western Slope resident explains how to respond to livestock crossings on the road
Mesa County Sheriff's Office releases recent photo of Ryan Blake, the person who was found...
Sheriff’s office releases photo of individual found in canal

Latest News

A vehicle ran a stop sign at Orchard and 28 1/2 Rd
Crash injures two, damages home
Mesa County Public Health vaccine line
Mesa County Public Health Covid-19 contact tracing & case investigation
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office located in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Mesa Co. Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters alleges election integrity issues, nonpartisan expert says evidence is not there
Sunny at Harmony Acres
Harmony Acres adds new building to facility