Changes to city council district lines in Grand Junction possible

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction City Council is looking at possibly modifying city council district lines now that the 2020 Census has been released. Right now, three options are on the table.

Option 1 would keep current district lines the same. Option 2 would change current lines to a certain extent. Option 3 would bring more significant changes to city district lines.

It is up to city council to decide how to go forward. City Clerk Wanda Winkelmann gave a presentation to the council during a workshop on Monday evening. She shared more on how officials approach this process every time new census results come in. According to her, ”So as a result of the 2020 Census we need to look at the populations in each of our city’s five districts. So, Grand Junction has a population of about 65,000, so we need to make sure each of our districts has about 13,000 in each of them.”

State law requires district maps be decided 30 days before an election. The city, however, is looking at getting them figured out about a year before any city council candidates would start circulating petitions to run, according to Winkelmann.

