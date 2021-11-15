Advertisement

Water break at Pitkin Avenue, north lane closed

Repair time is expected to be about six hours.
Google Maps: Water break at 437 Pitkin Avenue
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Around 1 p.m., the City of Grand Junction reported a water break at 437 Pitkin Avenue. Water has been shut off between 3rd St. and 5th St.

City crews are currently working on repairing the break. They expect repair time to be about six hours.

The north lane of Pitkin Avenue is closed while crews repair the line.

