Delta Health receives “A” safety grade from the Leapfrog Group

Delta Health recognized nationally for their achievements in protecting patients.
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta Health is being nationally recognized by the Leapfrog Group with an “A” safety grade. This distinction recognizes the hospital’s success in protecting patients from medical harm and error.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization, who assigns grades to hospitals across the country based on 30+ national performance measures. These include measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems for preventing harm.

The safety grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public to view. Grades are updated twice annually, once in the Fall and Spring.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Delta Health for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

To view the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, please visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

