BLM seeks public input on proposed changes along the Gunnison River

The proposed area includes 39 miles along the Gunnison River.
Bureau of Land Management seeks public input on proposed recreation changes along the Gunnison...
Bureau of Land Management seeks public input on proposed recreation changes along the Gunnison River.
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:46 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on a proposed change to manage recreation along the Gunnison River. The area in consideration includes 39 miles along the Gunnison River, as well as a segment of river that flows through the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area, or D-E NCA.

These changes include proposing designate campsites, establishing a reservation system for designated campsites, and providing equitable allocation of commercial use along the Gunnison River corridor as it flows through the D-E NCA.

“Managing recreation helps protects resources, ensures great user experiences, and aids in planning for the public and commercial outfitters, “stated Acting NCA Manager Amy Carmichael. “We have seen high success in other river corridors with permit systems and look forward to hearing from the public on our proposals.”

All public input must be submitted by Wednesday, Dec. 15. The BLM wants the public to know that all comments may be made publicly available at any time, so submitters should be wary of including any personal information with their comments.

For more information and to submit public comments, please visit eplanning.blm.gov.

