Resident explains how to respond to livestock on the road

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Animals walking across traffic is a fairly common thing in the western slope. Yet I’m told by Joseph Burtard, the owner of JRS carriage, that people don’t know how to react.

“The common thing that we see is those motorists don’t know how to interact when they come across a horse and carriage or even sheep going down the road or cattle being brought down the mountain, and they’re mountain biking on the trails,” said Burtard.

According to Burtard, people tend to react in numerous ways that can be dangerous, including speeding, honking, passing on the right lane, and rolling down their windows for their dogs to see the animals, which results in aggressive barking. This disrupts the process.

Instead, Burtard says we should stop the car and allow the livestock to navigate around you, but if you need to pass them, do it carefully.

“Just slowly match the speed of the livestock get in the left-hand lane and maybe go one or two miles faster. There’s no need to honk at us to let us know you’re there. We know you’re there,” Burtard.

Burtard tells me that we live in a unique area and embrace our western heritage.

“If you come across a herd of sheep or a horse and carriage on the road, just really slow down, take a picture, share it with your friends in the front range, and make them jealous of where you live,” Burtard.

