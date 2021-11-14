First Lego League Challenge held at Fruita Monument High School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Robots took over at a Mesa County Valley School District 51 school on Saturday. A big crowd showed up at Fruita Monument High School for the district’s STEM Robotics Competition.

Over 180 students from all over the western slope competed in the First Lego League robotics event. To make it all possible, 60 volunteers helped out. According to organizers, hundreds of people turned out to see the students compete in the challenge. There were four categories in the competition: Robot Design, Robot Mission Game, Innovative Project, and Core Values.

Six teams will be moving onto the state competition.

