Community gathered for desert cleanup

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today, several businesses and community members gathered to clean up the desert at 21 road in Mesa County.

Rex Homes and State Farm paired up alongside several volunteers to free the desert of debris. Dana Russell, one of the organizers, told us it is essential to keep our land clean. She says if you are out appreciating nature to make sure to pick up after yourself to keep the community nice and clean for all to enjoy.

“We recreate a lot in the desert. There’s just so much trash out here, and it’s sad to see people use this as a dumping area, and we saw this as a great opportunity to help clean up our lands and do something great for the community,” said Russell.

They were able to clean a significant chunk of the desert. Bureau of Land Management provided all the supplies.

