Advertisement

Community gathered for desert cleanup

Community cleanup
Community cleanup((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:19 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today, several businesses and community members gathered to clean up the desert at 21 road in Mesa County.

Rex Homes and State Farm paired up alongside several volunteers to free the desert of debris. Dana Russell, one of the organizers, told us it is essential to keep our land clean. She says if you are out appreciating nature to make sure to pick up after yourself to keep the community nice and clean for all to enjoy.

“We recreate a lot in the desert. There’s just so much trash out here, and it’s sad to see people use this as a dumping area, and we saw this as a great opportunity to help clean up our lands and do something great for the community,” said Russell.

They were able to clean a significant chunk of the desert. Bureau of Land Management provided all the supplies.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early Friday morning a trailer home caught on fire in Clifton.
Residential trailer home on fire early this morning
West Middle School
West Middle School Controversy
Mesa County Sheriff's Office releases recent photo of Ryan Blake, the person who was found...
Sheriff’s office releases photo of individual found in canal
Election Day 2020 voting numbers were high across the nation yesterday--and Mesa County didn't...
Final unofficial Mesa County election results have been released
RSVP Volunteer signs
Mesa County RSVP in need of volunteers