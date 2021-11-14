Advertisement

8 dead from COVID, 89 infected at Connecticut nursing home

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:47 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — Eight residents of a nursing home in Connecticut have died during a coronavirus outbreak, while 89 residents and employees have tested positive for the disease.

That’s according to officials at the Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan. The outbreak began Sept. 30.

Nursing home officials said Friday that the eight residents who died had serious health problems.

Those who tested positive included 67 residents and 22 staff members.

The Republican-American reports the outbreak did not spread to a nearby assisted living center.

The nursing home, which houses 82 residents, is continuing biweekly testing and has suspended most in-person visitation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early Friday morning a trailer home caught on fire in Clifton.
Residential trailer home on fire early this morning
West Middle School
West Middle School Controversy
Mesa County Sheriff's Office releases recent photo of Ryan Blake, the person who was found...
Sheriff’s office releases photo of individual found in canal
Election Day 2020 voting numbers were high across the nation yesterday--and Mesa County didn't...
Final unofficial Mesa County election results have been released
RSVP Volunteer signs
Mesa County RSVP in need of volunteers

Latest News

Community cleanup
Community gathered for desert cleanup
Winery
New winery opens in Palisade
The flags of Britain and the U.N. stand next to each other in the conference room before the...
Nations strike climate deal with coal compromise
The Nov. 12-13 event paired COVID-19 vaccines with ski and snowboard gear swaps at the Mesa Co....
Vaccine bus makes a stop at Ski and Snowboard Swap