Advertisement

Vaccine bus makes a stop at Ski and Snowboard Swap

The event paired COVID-19 vaccines with other offerings, including a food truck
The Nov. 12-13 event paired COVID-19 vaccines with ski and snowboard gear swaps at the Mesa Co....
The Nov. 12-13 event paired COVID-19 vaccines with ski and snowboard gear swaps at the Mesa Co. Fairgrounds.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A mobile COVID-19 vaccine bus stopped by the National Ski Patrol Ski and Snowboard Swap at the Mesa County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment bus was at the fairgrounds from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. Vaccines were free, and no ID, insurance, or appointments were needed. In addition to the vaccines, a food truck was on deck, in addition to other offerings.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early Friday morning a trailer home caught on fire in Clifton.
Residential trailer home on fire early this morning
West Middle School
West Middle School Controversy
Mesa County Sheriff's Office releases recent photo of Ryan Blake, the person who was found...
Sheriff’s office releases photo of individual found in canal
Election Day 2020 voting numbers were high across the nation yesterday--and Mesa County didn't...
Final unofficial Mesa County election results have been released
RSVP Volunteer signs
Mesa County RSVP in need of volunteers

Latest News

West Middle School
West Middle School Controversy
Vaccination at Mesa County Public Health
Mesa County Public Health busy with booster appointments following Gov. Polis executive order
Limited lunch menu
Fruitvale school temporarily changing to limited lunch menu due to staffing shortage
Drop-off Sites to open for Operation Christmas Child
Drop-off Sites to open for Operation Christmas Child