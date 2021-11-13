Vaccine bus makes a stop at Ski and Snowboard Swap

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A mobile COVID-19 vaccine bus stopped by the National Ski Patrol Ski and Snowboard Swap at the Mesa County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment bus was at the fairgrounds from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. Vaccines were free, and no ID, insurance, or appointments were needed. In addition to the vaccines, a food truck was on deck, in addition to other offerings.

