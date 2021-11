Montrose defeats Denver South in Home Playoff Game

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and scores from across the Western Slope:

Varsity Football:

Montrose (11-0) vs Denver South (9-3) 56-19

Fruita Monument (8-4) vs Erie (11-0) 26-50

CMU Men’s Basketball

Colorado Mesa (1-3) vs Dallas Baptist (1-0) 56-63

CMU Women’s Basketball

Colorado Mesa (1-0) vs TX Permian Basin (0-1) 62-52

CMU Volleyball

Colorado Mesa (20-5) vs #23 Regis (19-6) 25-23, 28-23, 20-25, 32-30 3-1

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.