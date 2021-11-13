Mesa County Public Health busy with booster appointments following Gov. Polis executive order

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Demand for booster shots is growing in the Grand Valley. This comes after Governor Polis took action Thursday to make sure everyone in Colorado over 18 can get a Covid-19 booster shot.

“That comes from the fact that in Colorado its a dangerous place to live & work,” said Mesa County Public Health Communication Specialist Allison Howe. “We have high spread of Covid here & that includes the Delta variants. So these boosters help raise the immunity that you have already received from the first doses.”

As we’ve been reporting, Governor Polis signed an executive order that makes it possible for every Coloradan 18 years and older to get a Covid-19 booster. They just need to be six months past their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months past their Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Governor Polis said he took this action in order to reduce transmission and alleviate the stress on health care workers from the pandemic.

We spoke with the County Health Department about how the boosters work to keep individuals protected.

“Just like other routine childhood immunizations where we have boosters given at specific intervals, this is the same idea,” said Howe. “That peak immunity starts to lower at a certain point so this is a smart way for us to protect ourselves & our community while we get through this next big wave.”

Sources at the health department say the booster vaccine does not have to be the same brand received originally. As long as residents wait the appropriate amount of time since their original shots.

Mesa County Public Health has made more than 7,000 booster vaccine appointments through the first week of December since they became available in September. There were 350 people scheduled just today at Mesa County Public Health for their boosters.

April Goggans, who lives in Mesa County, got her booster vaccine today.

“I work in a profession where I spend a lot of time with people in healing spaces,” said Goggans. “And because I feel like the only way we’re gonna make it out of this is either with everyone getting this disease or everyone getting vaccinated for it. And I feel like vaccination is the far lower risk way to go.”

To learn more about the booster shots or to schedule an appointment, visit https://health.mesacounty.us/covid19/vaccine/

