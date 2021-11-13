Advertisement

Final unofficial Mesa County election results have been released

The first step has been completed in the process of counting ballots.
Election Day 2020 voting numbers were high across the nation yesterday--and Mesa County didn't disappoint with an 85% turnout of all active registered voters.(Yzabelah Roberts)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Elections Office has released the final unofficial election results for the Nov. 2 election. Over 52,000 ballots were cast in the 2021 election, with participation reaching just over 48%.

Ballot Issues 1A, 1B, and 1C did pass.

Issue 1A imposes an excise tax on the first sale or transfer of unprocessed retail marijuana. It was contingent on the passing of Issue 1C. 1A passed with a 52% vote.

Issue 1B allows Mesa County to opt out of a state law which provided telecommunication services. 1B passed with a 72% vote.

Issue 1C permits the optional premises cultivation operation licenses for marijuana cultivation, manufacturing, and testing of marijuana products. 1C passed with a 53% vote.

The other ballot issue most talked about was Issue 4B, which increases taxes to fund a $115 million bond that would replace Grand Junction High School. 4B passed with a 65% vote.

