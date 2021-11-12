Mesa County RSVP in need of volunteers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County RSVP works in partnership with about 60 local agencies to fill volunteer needs around the community. The volunteers change lives by providing their time and service to these organizations.

Right now Mesa County RSVP is in need for volunteers age 55 and up as we approach the holiday season. Volunteers can choose the amount of time and hours they want to provide. As well as their focus area. They can choose from volunteering at Roice Hurst, tutoring kids, aiding in various tasks at hospitals, making blankets at home, or driving those who cannot drive to doctor appointments and grocery stores. Just to name a few.

Volunteers say it is a rewarding and fun way to give back to others living in our community.

”We always like to say that you as a volunteer only do what you want to do,” said RSVP Office & Senior Scholar Program Manager Maggie Sanders. “So how can you not go home at the end of the day with a good feeling? After getting to spend two hours, one hour, or even eight hours doing something you’ve enjoyed.”

Another benefit of volunteering through RSVP is those who help get supplemental insurance if an accident occurs on the way to the agency, at the volunteer agency, or on the way back.

To volunteer, visit http://www.rsvpgrandjunction.org/ and fill out the application form. Or you can email volunteer manager Diane Barger at volunteer@rsvpgrandjunction.org

With any questions, please call (970) 243-9839

The office is located at 422 White Ave, Suite 090 which is in the basement level of the U.S. Bank building.

