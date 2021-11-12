Advertisement

Governor Polis signs executive order ensuring all Coloradans now eligible for COVID-19 booster

The order declares all Coloradans 18 years and older eligible to receive their COVID-19 booster.
FILE - This Saturday, March 6, 2021, file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
FILE - This Saturday, March 6, 2021, file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Denver. Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to allow booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as the U.S. government moves toward shoring up protection in more vaccinated Americans. J&J said Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, it filed data with the Food and Drug Administration on giving a booster dose between two to six months after vaccination. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Thursday, Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order ensuring the ability of every Coloradan to receive their COVID-19 booster.

Originally only select individuals could receive their booster dose, due to the governor’s executive order it now declares Colo. as a high risk for exposure and transmission of COVID-19. The order then declares every Coloradan 18 years or older and six months past their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months past their Johnson & Johnson vaccine, eligible for their COVID-19 booster.

“The health and safety of Coloradans has been my top priority throughout this global pandemic. We want to ensure that Coloradans have every tool they need to protect themselves from this deadly virus and to help reduce the stress on our hospitals and health care workers. Every Coloradans is now eligible to get the booster so they can protect themselves and their families,” said Gov. Polis. “I was relieved to get the booster two weeks ago, and strongly encourage you to get it too.”

To read the governor’s executive order, click here.

