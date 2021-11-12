Advertisement

Fruita Middle School holds Veterans assembly

Fruita Middle School staff member with veteran John Hernandez
Fruita Middle School staff member with veteran John Hernandez
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:52 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fruita Middle School on Thursday held their Veterans Assembly in honor of Veterans Day. The assembly included the presentation of colors, recognition of family members who are active or retired in the military, a choir, and more.

During the assembly, kids learned about the history of Veterans Day through an instructional video.

All the students gathered in the auditorium during the event.

Towards the end of the assembly, retired veteran, John Hernandez, came on stage to talk with one of Fruita Middle School’s staff members.

There was a moment where students could ask questions to Hernandez that they had on their mind.

One question a student asked was how to get involved in the military. Hernandez stated to be in a solid mental state and be sure this is what you want to do. Have a conversation with your loved ones and family, and make sure they are comfortable with it.

The assembly concluded with a choir singing the songs for the Army, Air Force, Military, and Navy.

