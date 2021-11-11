Veterans Day city services and office closures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction and the City of Montrose will both observe Veterans Day by implementing some city service and office closures.

City of Grand Junction Closures:

The City of Grand Junction offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. City trash and recycling pickup service will be on its regular schedule with no delay.

Thursday will also be a parking meter holiday, visitors may park at metered spots for free tomorrow. This includes parking spots Downtown Grand Junction and in the parking garage on Rood Avenue.

City of Montrose Closures:

The City of Montrose will also observe Veterans Day. City Hall, Municipal Court, Animal Shelter, Visitor Center, City Shop, Montrose Pavilion, and Police Department offices will be closed, however there will be officers on duty and responding to calls.

Trash pickup will vary slightly due to the holiday. Residents who normally have trash pickup on Thursday, Nov. 11 will instead have trashed picked up on Tuesday, Nov. 9 and Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Recycling pickup will also vary. Residents who would normally have recycling pickup on Thursday, Nov. 11 will instead have recycling picked up on Friday, Nov. 12.

