Grand Valley Horse Rescue is thriving after its first year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Valley Horse Rescue launched October 31, 2020 by a group of eight kids ages 6 to 11. The purpose of the organization is to save horses and retrain them into youth performance horses. Grand Valley Horse Rescue kicked off amid the pandemic and provided the kids with a safe space outside to bond with the horses and learn how to ride and take care of them. The organization has grown so much, they will be relocating to a larger facility.

The kids run the organization themselves. They care for the horses, feed them, train them, ride them, and they get a lot back. One of the volunteers, Zoey Ross, was in a horrific ATV accident in the summer of 2020, which crushed her hand. She found her source of power in one of the older horses, Simon.

“He really changed me & made me come out of my comfort zone,” said Ross. “Because after the accident I did not want to socialize with anybody & I wanted to hide myself. He made me feel like I was a real person again.”

The organization also provides a safe, healthy getaway escape for the kids amid pandemic restrictions to be outside bonding with the horses.

“I feel like everybody who comes here has had their life changed because of the horses,” said Ross. “Every day it’s something I look forward to doing.”

“The horses in general are really therapeutic,” said volunteer Lila Garcia. “They mirror your emotions so you want to be happy around them so they’re happy & then they make you even more happy.”

“Riding horses & taking care of them has made a really big impact on my life,” said volunteer Lana Garcia. “It’s my happy place, it’s my escape from the stress of school & everything else.”

“I’ve learned a lot about myself here,” said volunteer Wilder Stover. “I’ve always kept my emotions in and here I’m able to let it all out. Here I have a shoulder to cry on. GVHR makes me feel like it’s a whole other family to me.”

A little over a week ago the day before Grand valley horse rescue’s one year anniversary, they began their clean up process of moving to a larger facility. This will allow them to accommodate more horses and more kids wanting to get involved. They plan to be relocated in December.

Grand Valley Horse Rescue followed the round up of the BLM Sand Wash Basin mustangs closely and will allocate six of their new paddocks at their new facility for mustangs to be adopted from the BLM.

To find out more information, get involved or to sponsor, visit https://www.gvhr.org/

