Advertisement

Food banks facing challenges

Food bank
Food bank((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:13 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Food Bank of the Rockies in Palisade faces the harsh reality of trying to keep up with the demands.

Gabriela Garayar, the development manager of the western slope, tells me they’ve been experiencing this since the wake of the pandemic.

“We have not seen the amount of need that is right now since the recession essentially just in how many people are needing support, so just the overall demand is more than we ever experienced in a very long time,” said Garavar.

An issue that many food banks are facing has to do with supply. We are told it’s made it difficult to get access to donations at a national level because of this, and the food bank has changed its approach.

“So we really had to get creative and look into purchase more locally and source foods more locally and also just understanding that it is going to take a very long time for many folks around the western slope to recover where they were pre-pandemic,” said Garavar.

Also, we are told the increase in prices of several staple foods contributes to the lack of foods which began in the fall of 2020.

“The average cost of Colorado sourced beans, for instance, is up 20 percent cooking oil is up a whopping 57 percent, and canned fruit is up 30 percent on average. We’ve noticed that can veggies are on average around the same,” said Garavar.

They are working with their vendors, manufacturers, and donators to make sure they are sourcing enough to meet the needs for the upcoming holiday season.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Grand Junction canal identified
Walmart
Montrose Walmart SuperCenter temporarily closed
This photo started circulating on social media with claims teachers were taping masks to...
Investigation completed into claims teachers were taping masks to students’ faces at a Colorado Springs school
Plateau Valley Fire Protection District responds to residential fire
Fire crews respond to trailer explosion on the Grand Mesa
Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent

Latest News

Robert Ballard
A third-party candidate joins race for Mesa County Clerk and Recorder
The American Flag (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Veterans Day city services and office closures
Mesa County Public Health is located inside the Health and Human Services building.
Mesa County Public Health urges additional precautions for holiday gatherings
Join School District 51 Board of Education for coffee at Colorado Mesa University
District 51 Board Coffee event this Saturday