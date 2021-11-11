Advertisement

Donuts for Dog Tags

A sign that mentions to write a letter to the troops on a table in the Grand Valley Power lobby(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:40 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Wednesday, Grand Valley Power and Operation Independence held an event called Donuts for Dog Tags.

The event is to honor all the veterans for the upcoming Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11.

Grand Valley Power was handing out free Homestyle Bakery Donuts, thank you cards, and coffee in their lobby during the event.

The event did not just happen at Grand Valley Power but also at the VA Hospital.

Operation Independence is an organization that is to sends care packages and thank you letters to veterans overseas.

They also have fundraisers that can help with the care packages. In addition to Donuts of Dog Tags, they held a chili and breakfast day earlier in the month to help with the fundraiser.

