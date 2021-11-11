GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Clifton Neighborhood Clean-Up was an event that took place from September 27 through October 11 this year.

The ten-day event was to help remove trash through community engagement and give community members who became active during the clean-up.

During the ten days, 344 tons of waste were removed from neighborhoods and taken to landfills, along with 175 mattress/box springs were removed from the area.

The clean-up took place from D Road to Interstate 70 and from 32 roads to 33 roads.

The entire event cost $115,750 and required help with some machinery to help remove trash and put them into dump trucks.

Around 4,500 resident homes were in the area during the clean-up event.

On Wednesday, the update for the Clifton area where the clean-up project took place is a cleaner site.

The Sheriff’s office also noted that crime has dropped in Clifton since the project concluded.

