Clifton Neighborhood Clean Up

Trash gathered by the community during the Clifton Neighborhood Clean Up event
Trash gathered by the community during the Clifton Neighborhood Clean Up event
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:31 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Clifton Neighborhood Clean-Up was an event that took place from September 27 through October 11 this year.

The ten-day event was to help remove trash through community engagement and give community members who became active during the clean-up.

During the ten days, 344 tons of waste were removed from neighborhoods and taken to landfills, along with 175 mattress/box springs were removed from the area.

The clean-up took place from D Road to Interstate 70 and from 32 roads to 33 roads.

The entire event cost $115,750 and required help with some machinery to help remove trash and put them into dump trucks.

Around 4,500 resident homes were in the area during the clean-up event.

On Wednesday, the update for the Clifton area where the clean-up project took place is a cleaner site.

The Sheriff’s office also noted that crime has dropped in Clifton since the project concluded.

