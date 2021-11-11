Advertisement

Chimney safety as cooler temperatures move in

chimney
chimney(wsaw)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As we approach cooler temperatures, Grand Junction Fire Department says it’s time for people to think about getting their heating systems cleaned.

Chimney fires specifically are usually caused by a build-up of creosote. To avoid a fire, experts recommend you get your systems inspected and cleaned by a professional once a year before you have to use them because on the inside material builds up and that material is still flammable and has the possibility to reignite if the chimney has not been cleaned.

Other home heating equipment such as space heaters are also a concern as they could easily cause an electrical fire. The fire department suggests that if you buy a space heater to purchase one that turns off when it tips and you should keep a three feet radius between any heating systems and furniture.

