Adoption month honors adoptive and foster parents

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - November is National Adoption Awareness Month. Currently throughout the state of Colorado, there are four hundred kids who need to be adopted.

Advocates say adoption is the happy ending they hope for. Many children come from unstable homes and sources say that many children will age out the system and become homeless so providing a stable home provides a second chance at happiness and to reach their full potential in a supportive environment.

For Dana Brosig, an adoptive mom who took on her now eleven-year-old daughter two and half years ago, says that adopting her daughter has been a huge joy in her life. For her, adoption was a great way for her to become a mom and for her daughter to have stability and a bright future. But it doesn’t come without its challenges. “Sometimes I feel like I lost something because I didn’t get to see her grow up,” Dana explains, “She came later in her life so I didn’t get to see her as a baby or her first steps so sometimes I think that’s a loss that I feel because I love her so much that I wish I got to see all those things too.”

Ariel, a local adoption and foster agency in Grand Junction helps place children from across the state with families. They do all the certifications which could be everything from home inspections to background checks to make the process smooth as possible.

In addition to honoring adoptive parents Ariel is coordinating a push for increased foster and adoptive parent inquiries during the month of November. They encourage anyone thinking about it to talk to someone they know who has done it or set up an appointment. This years National Adoption Month theme is “Conversations Matter.” Incorporating youth engagement into daily conversations. Listen to what the young person has to say, what their goals are, and how they feel about adoption.

