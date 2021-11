2021 National Signing Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Six local D51 students signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, November 10th.

Grand Junction Central:

Kennedy Vis - Colorado Mesa, Softball

Grand Junction:

Drew Woytek - Otero Junior College, Baseball

Fruita Monument:

Kylie Wells - Colorado Mesa, Women’s Soccer

Anthony Farber - Colorado Mesa, Men’s Lacrosse

Baylee Sparks - High Point University, Volleyball

Lauren Lee - Northeastern University, Softball

